Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the driver who hit an SUV in the Bronx, sent it into a swampy ditch and fled.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the driver who hit an SUV in the Bronx, sent it into a swampy ditch and fled.
The NYPD says someone in a Lexus caused the crash on Hutchinson River Parkway near the Orchard Beach exit and then took off.
The driver of the damaged vehicle managed to get out and someone in a passing car drove him to the hospital.
He’s expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.