NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn bar was burglarized earlier this month and it was all caught on camera.
A man is seen going through the cellar door of the Douglass Bar on 4th Avenue in Park Slope.
Once inside, he allegedly helped himself to more than $430 worth of alcohol that he took with him. He is still on the loose.
Police say it happened on Dec. 3 just after 1:00 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.