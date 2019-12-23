CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, burglary, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Park Slope


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn bar was burglarized earlier this month and it was all caught on camera.

A man is seen going through the cellar door of the Douglass Bar on 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

Once inside, he allegedly helped himself to more than $430 worth of alcohol that he took with him. He is still on the loose.

Police say it happened on Dec. 3 just after 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply