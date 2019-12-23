



– Nashville police have released the name of one of the men wanted for questioning in the stabbing death of Long Island University ‘s quarterback.

Police say they’re looking for Michael Mosley as one of the men seen outside a bar moments before 22-year-old Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed.

Police say Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed in a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville after an apparent dispute over a woman. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Authorities are searching for Mosley and three other people seen in surveillance images for questioning.

Long Island University Athletics paid tribute to Beathard on its Facebook page.

Beathard comes from a family with a background in music and football.

He’s the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and country singer Tucker Beathard.

The 49ers organization was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of Beathard’s death, the team said in a release.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the team said.

