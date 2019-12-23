



– The 13-year-old boy charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Barnard college student is set to face a judge in family court.

The 13-year old, who police say confessed his involvement in the murder, told detectives a 14-year-old boy stabbed Tessa Majors during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park nearly two weeks ago.

Police are still searching for that 14-year-old for questioning in the case.

Majors was honored at a private memorial service in her home state of Virginia on Saturday.

Cops identified a second suspect, but say he was questioned and released and is no longer cooperating with authorities.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the third teen – a boy accused by his alleged accomplice of being the one who stabbed Majors multiple times.

“We’re looking for one more individual and the investigation is still ongoing… They are working tirelessly,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

🚨 Recognize him? We’re looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park. Anyone with information please call / DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/5OGcJ9p9nC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 20, 2019

Police were for searching for teen in Harlem Monday after sources say a family member allegedly arranged for him to turn himself in but he never showed up.

They now say that family member is not cooperating.

Majors, a talented musician and aspiring journalist, was set to play with her band in her hometown during winter break next month.

One of the venues now plans to turn the event into a memorial concert.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.