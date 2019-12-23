



— Christmas came early for one New Jersey waitress after receiving a tip of several hundred dollars.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro found out Monday, Joy Carter greets each customer at the Blue Swan Diner with a smile, as she has for the past nine years.

But this job is more than just a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for her. Joy said it’s her second home.

And though she gives the diner her all, she was in absolute disbelief when a table of eight women handed her an envelope on Sunday morning that she later learned held an $800 tip.

“I just put it in my pocket and they wanted me to take a picture with them, and I got somebody to take a picture of all of us. I wish I had known at that point what was in the envelope,” Carter said.

By the time she realized it, the women were gone. But Joy said she is so grateful and no longer worried about losing money when she takes a few days off for the holidays.

“I haven’t had a Christmas like this … with no stress since I was a little kid. You know, where you don’t have to worry about anything and you get to enjoy your family. They have no idea how much they did for me,” Carter said.

Joy’s boss and regular customers said she is extremely deserving.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better person. She is such hard worker and great individual. We’re all really happy for her,” diner owner Mario Magriplis said.

“I think she deserves every penny of it and I’m really happy for her,” customer Judy Walters said.

Joy said she is now searching for the group of women that gave her the tip. She wants to properly thank them and give them each a hug.

So, if you’re out there listening…

“Thank you so much. I wish you’d come in so I can really thank you. They were angels,” Carter said.

The grateful waitress said she was ultimately given the gift of peace this Christmas, and hopes her story inspires others to create their own joy as well.