



– A New Jersey journalist jailed in Nigeria for months has been set free.

Omoyele Sowore lives in Haworth, New Jersey, where yellow ribbons have been tied on trees, one for every day he’s been away.

“While I am grateful for Yele’s long-overdue release on bail, my number one concern is for his safety,” said his wife, Opeyemi Sowore. “We remain resolute on Yele being cleared of all baseless charges. I look forward to his safe return home to our family in New Jersey. We continue to pray for a holiday miracle.”

Sowore was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 3. He’s the founder of U.S.-based Sahara Reporters, an online publication that reports on corruption in Nigeria. He was detained after calling for a nationwide protest of the president there and charged with several crimes including treason, which he denies.

Earlier this month, Omoyele Sowore was briefly released but then immediately re-arrested.

Opeyemi Sowore says during his initial release, her two young children were finally able to video chat with their father.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been involved in trying to secure his release.

“The government has to intercede here and get control of its security forces. It has to ultimately make sure the dictates of the courts are observed,” Menendez said.

Menendez says he’s contacted the U.S. ambassador in Nigeria, and over the next few days says he’ll continue to engage the State Department in Washington.

The senator also called for a re-assessing of the U.S.-Nigeria relationship.

There was no immediate word on when Omoyele Sowore would be back in the United States.