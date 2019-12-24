



— It’s the season to give and receive.

And while it may be the thought that counts, many of us may find ourselves with some unwanted gifts this holiday season.

But who in your life gives the worst gift? And how should you react?

“My grandma got a Home Depot gift card for Christmas,” tourist Grace Dolan told CBS2’s Valerie Castro on Tuesday.

“We got a bag of walnuts from a family friend once,” tourist Ginger Moss said.

“My grandma keeps giving me socks,” tourist Jay Crausam said.

“My cousin, Carlos, once gave me a lint roller,” added Michael Feliz of Queens.

According to the website finder.com, 61% of Americans admit to getting at least one unwanted gift over the holidays, equating to $15.2 billion spent this year on undesirable presents.

“My mom, she gave me this ugly sweater,” said Dominique Manning of Canarsie, Brooklyn.

“I gave my best friend, who has a peanut allergy, peanut M&Ms,” added Hope Striffler of Smithtown, N.Y.

She said it was by accident, but her gift falls right in line with what experts have been finding, since friends remain the biggest culprits when it comes to bad gift givers — followed by in-laws, parents, partners, and sons and daughters. However, Henri Myers, the owner of the store Maison 10, told Castro there is no such thing as a bad gift. You just need to decipher what to give who.

“The best thing to do is come and ask questions. Let us know what they’re looking for, price range and what we can do to fill the void,” Myers said.

However, if you do find yourself getting an unwanted gift this season, etiquette expert Thomas Farley stresses it’s important to remain tight lipped. Remember, it’s the thought that counts.

“You want to put on your best game face. Be grateful. Do not say, ‘You shouldn’t have,’ because this is clearly transparent. Everyone knows what ‘You shouldn’t have’ means you literally shouldn’t have and we gotta find, if we can, one nice thing to say about the gift without going overboard,” Farley said.

And just hope there’s a gift receipt inside.

Finder.com also says women have taken the lead this year for most picky, with 54% saying they receive at least one unwanted gift during the holidays, as opposed to 46%t of men.