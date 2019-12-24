BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A popular Christmas Eve tradition is back again in Westchester county.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro visited the 2019 Bronxville Christmas Pageant.

It’s a tradition more than a century old.

“Every year since 1914 all thanks to the wonderful volunteers in our village and surrounding communities,” co-organizer Sarah Vorbach said.

The pageant is now in its 105th year and brings the village together during the most special time of year.

This annual tradition comes together with the clergy and congregation of seven different churches in Bronxville.

Dale Walker has been a part of the tradition for the last 26 years, leading the community in song.

“Since 1993 I’ve been leading the villagers in singing the carols,” Walker explained.

The main stars of the show however, are Mary and Joseph.

“It’s my first time, it’s actually my first time in the pageant so I’m a little nervous but excited,” 17-year-old Molly Palma said.

“I’m kind of honored that they asked me to do it I guess,” 18-year-old Jack Moore said.

They’re accompanied by a donkey, named Billie Jean, and showing them the way to the manger – the manger angel, nine-year-old Evelyn Goddard.

“I’m kind of nervous but really excited,” Goddard said.

Eventually the holy family makes its way into the scene, while the shepherds arrive with sheep, named Cindy and Brode, and the three kings deliver their gifts.

Finally, everyone in the crowd is invited to gather around and visit baby Jesus.

“It’s just really special, it really is, gets me teary eyed seeing it all, now seeing it through my kids eyes, it’s amazing,” guest Carolyn Maykut said.

“It’s lovely we have our Christmas Eve dinner and then we walk down in to town and sing and it’s just lovely,” Patricia Wall added.

A family and community tradition sure to live on every year.