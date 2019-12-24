



A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being viciously attacked by a group of robbers – who ended up taking just $1 from their victim.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the shocking attack, showing the group punching, kicking, and stomping on the defenseless victim around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Investigators say the 60-year-old and a 29-year-old man were walking when the group approached them and demanded they give up their property. When the two refused, police say the attackers began their brutal beating.

Video recovered from the scene also captured one of the suspects apparently picking up a New York City trash can to strike the victim with.

Police say the vicious muggers escaped with just $1 before fleeing the scene, heading west on East 154th Street.

The 60-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital. The younger victim reportedly refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.