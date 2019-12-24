



– On the day before Christmas, many people will be dashing through the store aisles for some last-minute shopping

With the clock ticking to get gifts wrapped and under the tree, some stores like Macy’s are opening early and staying open late on Tuesday, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Macy’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Else, shoppers can always wait until after Christmas to shop: 68% of Americans are expected to hit the stores after the holiday for great deals and of course to use those gift cards.

Signs it is almost Christmas Day are everywhere, including the city’s bustling sidewalks.

“It’s a bit chaotic but still fun,” said shopper Sabrina Haider.

“I want the craziness to take over in the spirit of Christmas,” said Fran DeMartin of Long Island, who is waiting until the last minute

Her husband fully admits he waits until today to shop with no strategy.

“I wing it, hit the mall and wing it,” said Tom DeMartin.

The late Thanksgiving and shorter holiday shopping season mean the malls have been decked with deals, and stores like Kohl’s have been open 24/7 since Friday.

Those who wait until the last minute know they’ll also wait in long lines.

“To tell you the truth we do this every year,” said Marcos Espinoza of Hoboken.

This past “Super Saturday” alone, 45% of the U.S. population went shopping, spending $34.4 billion. That’s 10% more than Black Friday this year.

The average American will end up spending $1,047 on holiday shopping. That’s the most ever recorded.

“Not only were there sales but there were coupons on top of sales,” said Fran DeMatin.

If you still don’t know what to get, some shopping for significant others say the best gifts are priceless.

“My husband, what does he want? He wants a lot of things, but I’m the best gift,” said one shopper.