NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for four suspects wanted in connection to a pair of newsstand robberies at Brooklyn subway stations.
Surveillance photos were taken before the men allegedly beat and robbed a newsstand worker inside of the Borough Hall subway station, on the 2 line last Sunday evening.
The same men are suspected of also beating and robbing another newsstand worker inside of the Atlantic Avenue subway station also on the 2 line on Dec. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.