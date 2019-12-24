Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA will be operating on a holiday schedule Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starting at 12:45 p.m. this afternoon, extra Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains will be heading out of the city.
New Jersey Transit will also have extra trains out of Penn Station.
On Christmas Day, subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
The Staten Island Railway runs on a Saturday schedule.
The LIRR will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Wednesday.
Metro-North will operate on a special holiday schedule with hourly service on most line segments and regular weekend service on all branch lines.