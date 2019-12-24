Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a quiet weather day, actually, it’s a quiet weather stretch! No worries this week, save a few showers Friday night. But today, we’re in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.
When we wake up, expect some colder temps than the lovely 57 we hit Monday. That was the normal for April 4th! So the 20s and 30s around the area will feel much colder by proximity to the warmth. Today’s high: 42-47°.
Temps back into the 30s tonight, and remain the the 40s again for Christmas Day. Have a great and safe holiday season everyone!