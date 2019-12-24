Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Merry Christmas Eve! Whether you’re waiting for Santa to visit, doing some last-minute shopping, or celebrating the third night of Chanukah, we’re in great shape across the Tri-State Area.
Expect bright skies this afternoon with temps about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday… in the mid-40s, which is still above average.
Mostly clear skies overnight and seasonally cold, as temps dip into the low 30s by sunrise in NYC. It’s looking like a bright and calm Christmas Day as well, with temps once again in the mid-40s.
Our next shot at any precip looks to be Friday, although it’s not looking very impressive right now… perhaps some scattered showers.