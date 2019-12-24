Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vicious elevator assault in the Bronx was caught on a surveillance camera.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vicious elevator assault in the Bronx was caught on a surveillance camera.
The attack happened Tuesday afternoon in Bedford Park. Police say the 40-year-old victim entered the elevator with the suspect.
After getting into an argument, the suspect began punching the victim in the face, head and stomach. She then stole the woman’s purse with $400 inside and fled the building.
Sources tell CBS2 the victim is eight months pregnant but she’s doing OK since the assault. She refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.