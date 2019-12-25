By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Merry Christmas! It won’t be white, but we really couldn’t have asked for a better holiday weather-wise. Mostly sunny skies will prevail once again with temps slightly above normal, topping out in the mid 40s.
It stays dry for the fourth night of Chanukah. Skies then turn partly cloudy overnight with temps around 36 in NYC and upper 20s N&W.
We’ll see more in the way of cloud cover tomorrow with just the slightest chance of some spotty drizzle. Most remain dry once again though as Kwanzaa begins.
There’s a better chance of a spotty shower on Friday, but even that is only running at about a 20% risk. Our next (and better) chance of rain isn’t until Sunday.
Enjoy the bright skies and Happy Holidays!