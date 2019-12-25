



– In other parts of the world people have been gathering to celebrate the arrival of Christmas

Some chose to ring in the holiday in traditional fashion while others added their own local flavor to the celebration, CBS News’ Marc Liverman reports.

From St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to Bethlehem’s Manger Square, Christians around the world flocked to historic locations for midnight mass, ushering in Christmas.

“The atmosphere is amazing, to be able to be here around Christmas in Bethlehem, the place where Christ was born, it’s amazing,” said visitor Daniel Naiem.

Buckingham Palace shared video of Queen Elizabeth preparing Christmas pudding with her son Prince Charles, and Princes William and George.

Back stateside, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attended a Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach near his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Up north, residents and politicians in Washington DC gathered at the National Cathedral, and at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral several tourists had to celebrate outside, not realizing to reserve a spot they had to have submitted their name in a lottery back in September.

Elsewhere, local traditions kicked off the holiday. Bonfires in Garyville, Louisiana, light the way for the cajun “Father Christmas.” This year, artists created a massive wooden alligator to be set ablaze.

The hands-down winner for most out of this world celebration goes to the crew of the International Space Station, though they do have an unfair advantage.