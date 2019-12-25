Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Countless trees have been trimmed for Christmas, before too long they’ll be tossed — and New York City wants you to do it right.
On Wednesday, the Department of Sanitation announced curbside tree collection will start Jan. 6 and run through Jan. 17.
The city is asking for “naked” trees only – meaning no bags, no stands, and no decorations left on them.
Trees that meet those standards will be recycled and turned into compost for city parks and community gardens.
As for fake trees, the city encourages residents to reuse or donate them.
