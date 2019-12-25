



Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver in Queens, who left a man to die in the street on Christmas night.

Police say the deadly hit-and-run took place on 113th Street and Linden Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Authorities say a driver struck a 67-year-old pedestrian, then sped off just before 9:30 p.m.

That man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A description of the vehicle the NYPD is searching for has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

