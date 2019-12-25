Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A big win for Uber drivers who rely on fares in the busiest parts of the city.
State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank has struck down a city law that would have limited for-hire cruising, calling it “arbitrary and capricious.”
The law announced in August was set to take effect next year. It would have prevented ride share drivers and other for-hire livery vehicles from riding around the busiest parts of the city without passengers.
Uber sued the city to fight the rule and says it is pleased by the decision.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will still fight to keep the rule.
