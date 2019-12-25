NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you think Santa fell a little short this year – you’re not alone.

According to online retail platform Oracle, a whopping 77 percent of consumers plan to return some of their holiday gifts.

Nearly 20 percent expect to return more than half their gifts.

To make the return process easier, experts say treat those unwanted gifts with care.

Consumer Reports suggests keeping the original packaging intact and bring your receipt and ID with you to the store.

If you’re trying to beat the crowds, you may want to get to the stores soon.

The peak of the return rush is expected to start on Jan 2, 2020.