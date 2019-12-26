



— The number of attacks against the Jewish community in the city this week continues to rise.

The NYPD is investigating at least four anti-Semitic incidents that took place in less than 72 hours, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Thursday.

Surveillance video shows one of the attacks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Tuesday. A 56-year-old Orthodox Jewish man is seen walking down the sidewalk and gets attacked from behind by at least four people.

The day before, a 65-year-old man wearing a yarmulke was attacked in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan.

Caloway talked on the phone Thursday with the victim of that Midtown attack. He said he was looking down at his phone when someone yelled an anti-Semitic slur. Then he was sucker-punched.

That incident was among a rash of attacks against Jews in the city from Monday to Wednesday. The NYPD confirmed it is investigating four incidents. One was in Williamsburg, two were in Crown Heights, and the one in Midtown.

“These are physical, violent assaults that not only affect the victim, they affect the victim’s family. It affects the community, and it’s something that just doesn’t go away,” said Evan Bernstein, New York and New Jersey regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Bernstein said there’s become a normalization of attacks on Jews, and the surge in violence is alarming.

“Certainly, the sheer number of incidents that we’re seeing, the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York, are making, especially openly Orthodox, New Yorkers take pause,” Bernstein said.

The ADL is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the attacks.

Police have made one arrest. A 28-year-old man from Miami was charged with assault as a hate crime in the Midtown attack.