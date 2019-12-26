Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating racist robocalls at Barnard College and Columbia University.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating racist robocalls at Barnard College and Columbia University.
The calls to staff and faculty members have reportedly been related to the death of Tessa Majors.
School officials say the calls came from a white supremacist group.
Details of the messages have not been released.
Police say the NYPD’s racial and ethnically motivated extremism unit “is aware of this incident and looking into the matter.”
Anyone who has received one of the calls is asked to contact school officials.