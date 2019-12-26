Comments
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A fire ripped through the house that was once home to football legend Walter Camp in New Haven, Connecticut, o Wednesday.
Officials say the flames started around 8 a.m. on Christmas morning.
No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.
Camp, who is known as the “Father of American Football,” lived in the home for about four years in the 1880s, the Hartford Currant reported.
Camp also helped create the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which set up a framework for college sports as they operate today.