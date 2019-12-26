Comments
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for the man they say pulled off a “puppy fraud.”
Suffolk County detectives say the suspect used someone else’s information to open a line of credit at the Canine Corral in Huntington Station.
He’s accused of spending $4,500 on two Yorkshire Terrier puppies on Oct. 28.
The suspect will face grand larceny charges if he’s caught.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers online at P3Tips.com, through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.