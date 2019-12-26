



— In New Jersey , a lost Chanukah gift got back to its owner with a little help from social media.

Josh Israel was leaving a restaurant in Skillman, Somerset County, when he found a Chanukah card on the ground. He opened it and discovered $180 with a note saying, “Dear Ben, with my love, Grandma.”

As soon as he saw the cash, he knew he had to find who lost it, so he took to Twitter. Israel got hundreds of retweets, likes and comments.

One message from a synagogue located near where he found the card caught his eye.

“They messaged me and they said, ‘We think we’ve found Ben’ and they called me and they described where it was, what the envelope looked like, what the card looked like,” Israel said.

UPDATE! We found Ben!! His family is part of a local congregation and he wishes to remain anonymous (Grandma wouldn’t be too happy with him). He’s got his card & gift back. Twitter did its thing. Internet, I appreciate you. — Josh Israel (@ImJoshIsrael) December 26, 2019

The synagogue helped get the card back to Ben. He later called Israel to say thank you.