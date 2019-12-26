CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chanukah, Local TV, New Jersey, Skillman, Somerset County


SKILLMAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, a lost Chanukah gift got back to its owner with a little help from social media.

Josh Israel was leaving a restaurant in Skillman, Somerset County, when he found a Chanukah card on the ground. He opened it and discovered $180 with a note saying, “Dear Ben, with my love, Grandma.”

As soon as he saw the cash, he knew he had to find who lost it, so he took to Twitter. Israel got hundreds of retweets, likes and comments.

One message from a synagogue located near where he found the card caught his eye.

“They messaged me and they said, ‘We think we’ve found Ben’ and they called me and they described where it was, what the envelope looked like, what the card looked like,” Israel said.

The synagogue helped get the card back to Ben. He later called Israel to say thank you.

Comments

Leave a Reply