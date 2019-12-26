



— Some people can’t wait and want to get rid of their Christmas tree right now.

Well, the New York City Parks Department is offering to take it off your hands right now for free and even give you some mulch in return as part of its annual Mulchfest program, CBSN New York’s Christina Fan reported Thursday.

The most wonderful time of the year may be coming to an end, but there is a way to make something productive out of your old, dried up tree.

Mulchfest started Thursday across the city and goes on until Jan. 11. The Parks Department’s annual tradition allows families to drop off their holiday tree, which is then chipped, recycled, and used to nourish greenery throughout the city.

More than 28,000 trees were recycled last year.

If you want some of the spoils, 32 of the 67 drop-off sites will turn your tree into mulch for you to take home. Those events will be held the first two Saturdays in January.

If you can’t make it out to one of the Mulchfest locations, the Department of Sanitation is offering curbside collection of Christmas trees, from Jan. 6-17. The city is asking for “naked” trees only, meaning no bags, stands or decorations. Trees that meet those standards will be recycled and turned into compost for city parks and community gardens.

As for fake trees, the city is encouraging residents to reuse or donate them.