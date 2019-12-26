Comments
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey fire departments banded together for a rescue effort Thursday morning.
A deer got trapped on a frozen pond in front of a building on Route 1 in South Brunswick Township.
Plainsboro and Kingston firefighters went out on the ice with ropes attached to them for safety.
They managed to grab the deer and bring it back to land.