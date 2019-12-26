



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We had a bit more cloud cover today than we had yesterday, and temperatures were kept down a few degrees in the lower 40s. Expect clouds to prevail tonight along with some spotty drizzle, especially along the coast. There is a very slight risk for freezing drizzle or light freezing rain far N and W overnight, but nothing like the ice storm early last week!

Tomorrow starts off cloudy with a few spotty drops across the area, but by the afternoon we should get some breaks in the overcast. Expect a milder day overall with temps reaching 50 in and around NYC – a good 10 degrees above normal!

As for the all-important weekend forecast? Expect bright skies and dry conditions Saturday with a high near 50, and cloudy skies Sunday with rain developing late in the day with highs in the low 50s.