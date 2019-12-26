Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While it won’t be nearly as bright as the past several days, many of us do remain dry today.

The clouds have rolled in thanks to an onshore flow and that will continue this afternoon. There will be some slivers of sun here and there, but it’s cloudy for the most part. Temps will top out in the low to mid-40s. Some spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out.

It’s mostly cloudy overnight, but not as cold… in the 30s for everyone. The chance of some spotty drizzle continues, mainly N&W. Most of the area is dry.

For Friday, clouds rule once again. It’ll be milder with highs in the upper 40s and even some low 50s. There will likely be some isolated showers around, but just like today… few and far between.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday is definitely the better half with plenty of sunshine and temps around 50. Rain rolls in for Sunday evening, likely continuing into Monday.