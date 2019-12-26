Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will feature a bit more cloud cover than we’ve seen the past few days, and there is a slight chance for some drizzle especially along the coast…but most folks will stay dry with seasonable temps in the upper 30s & low 40s. Friday will see temps jump a bit to the upper 40s, but there is a slight risk for some showers in the afternoon.
An early look at the weekend picks Saturday as the better of the two days, with bright skies and temps around 50. Sunday will be a bit milder but it will turn soggy late in the day, so make sure you have the rain gear handy!