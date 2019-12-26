



‘Twas the day after Christmas and some shoppers were up extra early to to beat the rush on holiday returns.

“We have a great relationship, me and my wife,” said Anthony Degennaro. “She buys, I return. So, today is my day.”

Degennaro loved his new boots, but he needs them in another size.

“It’s a Christmas gift that’s well-intentioned but unfortunately the wrong size, so hopefully I can exchange or get something similar,” he said.

Instead of sleeping in, many consumers got out the door early Thursday morning to beat the mad dash of people making holiday returns, bringing back all kinds of stuff like shoes clothing, toys, TVs and other electronics.

“I came out early because I know today’s a big return day so I wanted to return it as soon as possible,” said Kristie Maldonado.

Danielle Burney got the headphones she wanted but they didn’t work. Now comes the exchange.

“I prefer not to be here today but it is what is,” she said. “Before I even leave store I’m going to make sure they work so I don’t have to come back.”

Online retail platform Oracle says 77 percent of consumers plan to return some of their gifts. Nearly 20 percent expect to return more than half of their gifts. The survey also says most will do that in-store and not online.

To expedite returns, experts say bring your receipt and your identification. Keep your packing intact so you’re not charged a restocking fee and be sure to comb through the return details ahead of time.

“Sometimes during the holidays, there’s actually not the same return policy year-round,” said Kelsey Coleman of the Better Business Bureau. “Is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?”

Most retailers have extended their return windows and have tweaked their return policies to accommodate the expected rush so you’ll want to double-check with each individual store before you give those gifts back.

Retail experts say the peak of returns is expected on Jan. 2.

The National Retail Federation says 68 percent of shoppers will also check out post-holiday promotions while they’re at it.

