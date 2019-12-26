



— Some Long Island children who had to spend the holidays in the hospital got a surprise visit Thursday from their favorite Star Wars characters.

Jedi and Stormtroopers took over the halls of Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

The characters were brought to the hospital through the kindness of the “Three Village Dads” Facebook group.

“I imagine no kid wants to spend their holiday here in the hospital, so as great as it is here, why not make it a little bit better and have some real life heroes here with us?” said Steven Wong, with Three Village Dads.

“We’re here to bring some magic back to them,” child life specialist Michael Attard said.

The heroes and villains from the new “Rise of Skywalker” movie came bearing gifts for kids hospitalized both temporarily and long-term.

Seven-year-old Tyler Accardi, from Centerreach, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

“I haven’t seen the new movie yet, but I’ve seen all the other ones,” he said. “I’m just surprised and very excited.”

“I had planned a big Star Wars birthday party with the movie just coming out,” Tyler’s mom said, “and my son ended up in he hospital 24 hours before the party.”

Wearing his Stormtrooper pajama pants and surrounded by lightsabers, Tyler was transported to a galaxy far, far away.

“He’s really shy in a big group setting like this, so it was sweet to see him answering questions and talk ’cause I can tell he’s in a good mood, feeling better. This was really good for him,” Tyler’s mom said.

This is one visit he won’t soon forget.

The Three Village Dads group also raised more than $12,000 for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.