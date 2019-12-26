



— After nearly a week of searching, the NYPD said Thursday it has located the young suspect wanted in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Police released several photos of the boy late last week. He’s 14 years old and was being questioned inside the 26th Precinct station house.

At this point, his name is not being released, but photos of the teen, stamped with the CrimeStoppers logo, were publicized far and wide by the NYPD, and they were just put out again on the social media pages of Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison to announce investigators found him.

Update: We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or any other crime in NYC call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/rt2AQqjZqe — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 26, 2019

Detectives working the case of Majors were given information about him by a 13-year-old who was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of the 18-year-old student, who was killed in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

Majors was an aspiring musician from Charlottesville, Va.

After being mortally injured, she stumbled out of the park and was seen by a member of a security team for Columbia University campus, which is across the street from Barnard.

A 911 call was placed and Majors was pronounced deal at a hospital.

Police sources said interviewing a boy so young is complicated by the fact it must be done with his legal guardian present. Carlin learned from sources the detectives found his mother to be uncooperative during an earlier interview.

It is unknown if a tip to CrimeStoppers is what landed the boy in handcuffs, or if cops located him some other way.