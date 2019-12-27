ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to restart the debate over building high-speed rail in New York.

As part of his 2020 State of the State agenda, Cuomo is calling for a panel of experts to re-examine the issue and come up with a new plan.

Projects to build high-speed rail that would link the city to upstate New York have been talked about over the last 20 years.

I propose we convene outside experts to reexamine strategies to bring high-speed rail to NY. We've been told that bringing this technology to our state is too expensive, too difficult and would take too long—that's not an acceptable attitude.#SOTS2020 #MakingProgressHappen — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 26, 2019

Studies have found it would take decades to build and cost too much.

The governor says most of New York’s population lives along the Amtrak’s Empire Corridor through New York City, Albany and Buffalo, and those those lines often average 51 mph. He has said that makes travel on them the “slowest method available for New Yorkers.”

