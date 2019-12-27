NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don Imus, the longtime cowboy hat-wearing radio personality, has died at the age of 79.

Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years — with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.

CBS News confirmed the controversial host’s passing Friday evening.

Don Imus, a legendary radio personality who sparked a series of controversies over his five decades on the air in New York, has died at age 79, @CBSNewsRadio has learned. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 27, 2019

Imus’ exact cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

A family representative says he died Friday morning in College Station, Texas after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

The 79-year-old was one of the original shock jocks of radio. Imus retired last year.

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

