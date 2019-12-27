Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City could soon have its first subway tunnel where riders can use their phones without losing signal.
On Friday, the MTA announced it’s requesting proposals to build wireless cell service connections in the East River Tunnel.
That would allow L train riders to stay connected on phones and devices between First Avenue and Bedford Avenue.
The MTA says it eventually wants to install full cell service on all tunnels.