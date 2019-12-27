CBSN New YorkWatch Now
RICHLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man in upstate New York is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a goat.

Authorities with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department say John H. Tibbles was charged with sexual misconduct on Monday after receiving a complaint against the 20-year-old Richland resident.

The complaint alleging Tibbles came into sexual contact with the goat was filed in Richland, which is about 40 miles north of Syracuse.

According to CBS-affiliate WRGB, the 20-year-old was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail bond.

A motive for the crime was not revealed by police.

He is due in court to answer the goat abuse charge in January 2020.

