



— The clock is running out for some of the bills passed this year in the New York State Legislature.

It was a historic session in Albany with more than 900 bills passed, but some of them are still in limbo as the year ends, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

A bill to bring unprecedented monitoring to the Hempstead School District passed unanimously, but now as the year closes, so does the window of time Gov. Andrew Cuomo has to sign or veto it — along with 21 other bills he hasn’t yet acted on.

“Twenty bills left and this is one of them, and this is because I think New York State is watching what happens with this bill. California is watching,” New York State Assembly member Taylor Darling said.

The bill’s sponsor understands concerns over the national precedent school monitoring sets but is still hopeful, as is Sen. John Brooks.

Brooks’ bill for fiscal monitoring of the Wyandanch School District is still in discussions in what he says is beyond the 11th hour.

“I think we’re right now at 11:55 … but I still have hope,” he said. “I understand his concerns. I’m hoping he’s gonna recognize this is an exceptional, unique position.”

Bills in limbo were in a mountain of legislation passed this year by empowered Democrats — a record 930 bills, almost twice the normal number.

The fiscal watchdog nonprofit Empire Center of Public Policy says the governor has good reason to hesitate to sign some, including giving striking workers unemployment benefits after one week.

“The danger there is anytime you subsidize a behavior, you are encouraging it. So the state would be using unemployment insurance money to essentially pay people to go out on strike,” Ken Girardin, with Empire Center, said.

Also on the list are a bill to require car wash workers be paid the minimum wage without counting the tips, a bill to pay utility workers the prevailing wage and a bill to ban the sale of toxic toys.

Cuomo has 10 days to sign or veto a bill once it’s sent to his office by year’s end. Rules allow for some bills to be considered in January.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s doomed … It can always be brought back,” Baruch College dean David Birdsell said.

A spokesman for the governor says some 20 bills remain under review, adding, “It is our responsibility to ensure that the bills, as written, are responsible, enforceable and accomplish their intended purpose.”

So what happens if Hempstead school monitoring isn’t signed into law?

“We’ll rework it, whatever we have to do,” Darling said.

Darling is encouraged it has not yet been vetoed.

The following is a full list of the bills that Cuomo has not yet acted on:

11 bills not yet called for by Cuomo

S501B KAMINSKY — Relates to regulation of toxic chemicals in children’s products

