



By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday! It’s mostly cloudy today and any wet weather will be few and far between. Can’t rule out some drizzle or even a light shower, but most stay dry. We’re in the low to mid 50s this afternoon, about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Clouds decrease tonight as high pressure briefly moves in. Temps only drop into the low 40s for NYC and 30s for the suburbs. For the weekend, Saturday is the brighter day. Expect plenty of sunshine and temps right around 50 degrees. Nice!

Sunday may start off with some sun, but clouds will build through the day. The good news is any rain looks to hold off until after sunset. Sunday night and Monday is our next rain maker. Temps still will be in the upper 40s to around 50 both days.

And the all important New Year’s Eve forecast? As of now, its looking dry with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 at midnight! Pretty mild, relatively speaking.

Have a great weekend!