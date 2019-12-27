



— The NYPD now has 400 new police officers on the force.

The new recruits are being sworn in Friday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and new police commissioner Dermot Shea at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side.

The new class is the first to graduate under the new commissioner.

The new class is being welcomed at the Beacon Theatre by Commissioner Shea. These men and women will help lead the way in keeping New York City the safest big city in America.

The latest class represents 21 different countries, and the new officers speak 34 languages, including one who knows sign language.

Police Officer Angel Familia signed his way through the national anthem at Friday’s NYPD police academy graduation, right before he graduated himself.

Even though an unwavering number of NYPD’s graduates’ second language is English, he is one of the first whose native tongue is spoken with his hands, and one of 10 officers who knows sign language.

The rookie cop was raised by two deaf parents in the Bronx. Familia is not deaf himself, but he told CBSN New York’s John Dias sign language is the only language he knew until he was 7 years old.

He attended speech therapy sessions until he got to high school and even taught his younger siblings to speak English and use sign language.

Now as an official American Sign Language linguistic, he wants to bridge the gap between police officers and the deaf community living in New York City.

“The deaf community is not acknowledged, so it’s important that we reach out and, you know, make public events and even if it’s just knowing the basic signs, to make conversations with the deaf community,” Familia said.

Familia will be assigned to the 19th police precinct in Manhattan.