



– A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors , a move the NYPD is calling a significant development in the investigative process.

Police sources say the teen was questioned at the 26th Precinct by detectives but he was not charged with a crime, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Sources say the youth did not make any incriminating statements and was released from custody to his attorneys.

Police had been searching for the 14-year-old for a little more than a week after detectives were given information about him by a 13-year-old who was the first to be arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 18-year-old Majors.

Sources say getting DNA evidence from him to match a potential bite or scratch from the struggle is made more complicated by the fact that he is a juvenile.

It may require a court order, based on surveillance video near the scene, witness statements and the words of that alleged 13-year-old accomplice who is still in custody and is said to have implicated two other teens in this case.

Although he has since been released to the custody of his attorneys, the investigation remains very active. Our detectives are the best at what they do and are committed to finding justice for all parties involved. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 26, 2019

Sources say he told police he was not the one who stabbed the Barnard freshman to death in Morningside Park just over two weeks ago.

Investigators are calling this a very active investigation, stepping up police patrols in the park where this killing happened to put concerned residents at ease.