NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With 2020 just days away, many New Yorkers took the opportunity Saturday to say goodbye to their least favorite memories from this year.

Crowds gathered in Times Square for the 13th annual Good Riddance Day.

They shredded, tossed, and even smashed anything that made them unhappy in 2019.

CBS2 spoke to some participants, who bid farewell to everything from poor health to personal items.

“I have been struggling with an eating disorder for three years, but for 2020 I want to get healthy,” Jose Maria said.

“I’m a die-hard New York Jet fan, so the 2019 NFL football season with the Jets… horrible season,” Tom Scuderi of Brooklyn added.

“I wanted to come and empty out my bins of junk mail,” another person joked.

The event is inspired by a Latin-American tradition involving setting bad memories on fire.