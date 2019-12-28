NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was beaten by a group of muggers and robbed of just $1 in the Bronx on Christmas Eve has died.
Sixty-year-old Juan Fresnada, of the Bronx, and a 29-year-old man were walking along Third Avenue near Boston Road around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday when they were approached by several individuals who allegedly demanded they hand over their property.
When Fresnada and the 29-year-old refused, police say the individuals punched and kicked the two victims. They stole $1 before running away.
Fresnada was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the incident. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital at 2 p.m. Friday.
The 29-year-old refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have released surveillance footage of several individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.
Watch the video surveillance —
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
