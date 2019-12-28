



— Police in Garfield , New Jersey, say a woman was injured and a man was temporarily deafened during a carjacking Friday.

According to police, a woman parked her vehicle, a white 2016 Mercedes Benz CLS 550, in front of her home on Herman Street just before 8:30 p.m.

As she walked onto her property, a male suspect wearing a dark-colored mask or hooded sweatshirt over his head allegedly ran up to her and demanded her car keys.

When the victim refused, a struggle ensued. Police say the woman screamed for help and the suspect allegedly hit her in the head with a handgun. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect took her keys.

Police say the woman’s husband ran outside and tried to stop the suspect, but the man fired a round from the handgun next to the husband’s ear. No one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect then got into the Mercedes and drove away. He was last seen heading towards Shaw Street.

The woman suffered a cut to her forehead and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her husband was temporarily deafened by the gunshot and had ringing in his ear, but he refused medical attention.

Police believe the woman was randomly targeted because she was driving a high-end Mercedes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Garfield Police at (973) 478-8500.