Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another woman has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another woman has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse.
The woman claims that, from 2003 through 2006, she was sexually abused and eventually raped at age 16 by the financier at his East 71st Street mansion.
The woman filed the Manhattan federal lawsuit anonymously under the name Anastasia Doe on Friday.
RELATED STORY: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth Acknowledges ‘Bumpy’ Year In Annual Christmas Address
More than two dozen other women have filed sex abuse and rape claims against Epstein’s estate.
Epstein died by suicide in his lower Manhattan jail cell back in August after federal agents arrested him on sex trafficking charges.