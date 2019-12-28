Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Skies are mostly sunny today and temps are pretty pleasant! We can expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Not bad for late December, especially when our average high should be about 40°.
We will stay sunny and dry Saturday, and about 75 percent of Sunday looks drier now too. We can expect rain to move in late Sunday night and carry through at least Monday morning before tapering off Tuesday.
A New Year’s Eve ball drop preview… upper 30s and dry.