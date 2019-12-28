CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was killed and a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in Massapequa.

Police say two pedestrians were trying to cross Merrick Road near Glen Road when they were struck by a motorcyclist.

One pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The other pedestrian was also hospitalized and is reported to be in fair condition.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was air-lifted to a local hospital. Police say he is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

