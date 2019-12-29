BREAKINGSuspect In Custody After Several People Stabbed During Monsey, New York Chanukah Event
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people have been struck by a subway train in Brooklyn, killing one and leaving the other hospitalized.

The MTA tells CBS2 the two were struck around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at a station near East 16th Street and Avenue S.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person struck has reportedly been taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

The MTA is also reportedly service has been disrupted on the Q line due to the accident.

CBS2 has learned some southbound Q trains are running on the D line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue as well.

