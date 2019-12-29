NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people have been struck by a subway train in Brooklyn, killing one and leaving the other hospitalized.

The MTA tells CBS2 the two were struck around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at a station near East 16th Street and Avenue S.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person struck has reportedly been taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

The MTA is also reportedly service has been disrupted on the Q line due to the accident.

Update: Some southbound Q trains are running on the D line from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Coney Island-Stillwell Av. pic.twitter.com/hU1fDpldOI — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 29, 2019

CBS2 has learned some southbound Q trains are running on the D line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue as well.

There is no D train service between Bay Pkwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av because of a stalled train at Coney Island-Stillwell Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 29, 2019

