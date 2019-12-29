Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man in connection to an attempted robbery that took place on Christmas Day in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Suydam Street and Irving Avenue in Bushwick.
According to police, a 51-year-old man was entering his home when someone approached him from behind, demanded his money and hit him in the face with a metal object.
The victim resisted, and the individual ran away. Nothing was stolen.
Police say the victim suffered a cut to his nose, but he refused medical attention.
The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the individual they are trying to identify.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.